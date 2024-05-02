LockBit-hit French hospital rejects ransom payment

Major French health provider Hôpital de Cannes - Simone Veil, or CHC-SV, has confirmed dismissing the demands issued by the LockBit ransomware operation following an attack last month, which resulted in the disruption of nearly 30% of non-urgent surgeries and a return to paper and pen recording of patient charts, according to Cybernews.

"Public health establishments never pay ransom in the face of this type of attack," said CHC-SV in a translated post on X, formerly Twitter.

Such a disclosure by CHC-SV comes after LockBit, which claimed exfiltrating nearly 62GB of data from the health provider's networks, released a link redirecting to the stolen information. LockBit's claims have already been shared to French law enforcement agencies and the country's National Agency for Information Systems Security, said CHC-SV, which has not yet provided any comment on the legitimacy of the information exposed by the LockBit ransomware gang.