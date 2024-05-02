Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

North American, European critical infrastructure facing pro-Russia hacktivist threats

Russia flag is depicted on the screen with the program code. The concept of modern technology and site development.

(Adobe Stock)

Organizations in the water and wastewater, energy, dam, and food and agriculture sectors across North America and Europe have been warned by U.S. and international agencies regarding ongoing attacks being launched by pro-Russia hacktivist operations against their operational technology devices and industrial control systems, CyberScoop reports.

While most of the hacktivist intrusions against critical infrastructure systems were aimed at causing nuisance to the impacted facilities, attackers can also cause more significant disruptions, according to a joint advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and the FBI, as well as the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and UK's National Cyber Security Centre. Organizations have been urged to promptly implement more robust OT device passwords and multi-factor authentication while restricting internet exposure of OT systems.

Moreover, CISA Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein called on tech vendors supporting critical infrastructure entities' OT systems to adopt stronger security controls.

Related

Details on 2021 Chemonics hack remain scant

International development firm Chemonics, which mainly caters to the United States Agency of International Development, has not yet provided more extensive information regarding a cyberattack that compromised more than 6,000 individuals initially reported in July 2021, reports FedScoop.

Media, think tank, service spoofing conducted in APT42 cyberespionage operations

Iranian state-backed hacking operation APT42 — also known as Mint Sandstorm, Mint Phosphorous, Charming Kitten, and TA453 — has spoofed major news organizations, including The Washington Post, think tanks, such as the McCain Institute, and internet services, such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, as part of cyberespionage campaigns against journalists and human rights activists, reports CyberScoop.

Feds warn of new Kimsuky phishing attack techniques

The U.S. State Department, National Security Agency, and the FBI have issued a joint advisory warning organizations across the country, especially educational entities, non-profits, and think tanks, regarding the increasingly advanced phishing techniques leveraged by North Korean state-backed hacking group Kimsuky, also known as APT43, Emerald Sleet, and Velvet Chollima, Nextgov reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.