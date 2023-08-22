Ecuador had absentee voting for its national election on Sunday disrupted by cyberattacks from Russia, China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, hindering many of the country's 120,000 overseas voters from accessing the country's voting system, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such disruption has been caused by intrusions targeted at the country's telematic voting platform, said National Electoral Council President Diana Atamaint in a press conference, where she also emphasized that votes already cast have not been compromised in the attacks. Moreover, Europe-based overseas voters were noted by Atamaint in a separate interview to have been particularly affected by the incident. "Electoral authorities will analyze within the framework of the law what is appropriate to do," Atamaint added. Ecuadorians based in Madrid have already protested their inability to cast their votes following the incident, which has not affected the local voting process.