2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Supply Chain Security Solution

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions has been named a finalist in the “Best Supply Chain Security Solution” category for its groundbreaking product, AZT PROTECT. This solution addresses the increasing threat of supply chain attacks targeting operational technology (OT) environments, which are critical to sectors like manufacturing. These attacks, highlighted by the SolarWinds breach, often bypass traditional cybersecurity defenses, putting critical infrastructure at risk.

AZT PROTECT stands out by using an AI-driven engine to monitor device activity continuously, automatically stopping known and unknown application exploits in memory before they can execute. It prevents unauthorized processes, injections, or code changes that are common in sophisticated supply chain attacks, making it particularly effective in air-gapped environments and those using legacy operating systems.

Since its launch in July 2023, AZT PROTECT has been rapidly adopted in industrial settings, including global pharmaceutical production facilities and Fortune 500 chemical manufacturers. The solution is valued for its ability to protect against unpatched vulnerabilities without impacting device performance or requiring continuous internet connectivity.

Designed for ease of deployment, AZT PROTECT can be fully operational in under an hour, requiring no specialized cybersecurity expertise. It is also available as an outsourced service with 24/7 monitoring through ARIA’s US-based Security Operations Center, ensuring data sovereignty. As the first product of its kind for OT environments, AZT PROTECT is redefining how critical infrastructure is protected from supply chain threats.