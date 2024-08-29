2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Supply Chain Security Solution

OPSWAT has been named a finalist in the “Best Supply Chain Security Solution” category for its innovative product, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain. This solution directly addresses the growing vulnerabilities within the software supply chain, such as malware, hardcoded credentials, and other embedded threats in source code. Given the increasing reliance on third-party and open-source components, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is essential for safeguarding the software development lifecycle.
The platform offers a suite of critical features, including automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, multiscanning with over 30 antivirus engines, proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for hardcoded credentials, and comprehensive coverage across all development stages. It also incorporates Country of Origin technology to flag software components from adversarial nations, ensuring compliance and mitigating geopolitical risks.
Launched in April 2024, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain quickly gained traction among early adopters, with companies like Zoom and Hitachi providing positive testimonials. OPSWAT’s robust support framework, including 24x7x365 coverage and dedicated customer success managers, ensures clients receive timely assistance and maintain optimal product performance.
With frequent updates and a commitment to continuous improvement, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain remains at the forefront of supply chain security, helping organizations comply with evolving regulatory frameworks such as NIST, SOC2, and ISO 27001, as well as mandates like Executive Order 14028.