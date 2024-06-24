Cyberattacks plague Japan’s space agency

Numerous cyberattacks were confirmed to have been targeted at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the country's space agency, since late last year, reports The Associated Press.

Impacted networks have been immediately shut down to contain the intrusions, which have not resulted in the exposure of any classified satellite and rocket operations and national security data, said Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also committed to bolster the country's cyberattack defense measures. Other officials have confirmed that the attacks did not cause any data leaks or damages while detailing ongoing cybersecurity coordination between the government's cybersecurity team and JAXA. Such a disclosure comes months after the successes of its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon and H3 rocket in reaching the moon and a planned orbit, respectively. Increasing Chinese military strength has also led Japan to strengthen its military capabilities although continued U.S. assistance was noted by experts to be needed by the country.