The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that the involvement of alleged BreachForums administrator Conor Fitzpatrick, also known as pompompurin, in the trade of private data from millions of individuals and hundreds of companies in the U.S. and around the world, with the recently arrested Fitzpatrick having been charged with a count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, reports TechCrunch. BreachForums was proven to be involved in illegal data trade through an FBI operation involving the purchase of five datasets, one of which contained private details and bank account data from nearly 15 million U.S. individuals, according to the Justice Department. The FBI also moved to obtain several IP addresses leveraged by pompompurin in accessing the prolific cybercrime forum. Evidence for the arrest was facilitated by pompompurin himself, with Fitzpatrick found to have shared his email in a chat with the administrator of RaidForums. While BreachForums was taken over by Baphomet following Fitzpatrick's arrest, the new administrator later announced that the forum will be shut down after it was confirmed to have been accessed by the FBI.