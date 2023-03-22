Prolific cybercrime forum BreachedForums was taken down days after the FBI arrested its alleged operator Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin, according to TechCrunch. BreachedForum's new administrator Baphomet decided to dismantle the cybercrime forum after discovering that Pompompurin's machine has been seized by the authorities, which was confirmed after prior access to the forum's servers was identified amid the migration of its servers. "I now feel like I'm put into a position where nothing can be assumed safe, whether it's our configs, source code, or information about our users the list is endless," wrote Baphomet in the forum's official Telegram channel. Despite the death of BreachedForums, Baphomet noted plans to collaborate with certain competitor forum admins as they seek to establish another hacking community. "As with things like this, I have no doubt our userbase may be absorbed by another community but if there is patience then I hope to bring something back that will rival any other community that can take our place," Baphomet added.