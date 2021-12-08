‘Bulletproof hosting’ leader imprisoned

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin will be imprisoned for five years after being found guilty of being the ringleader of a "bulletproof hosting" company that offered technical support to malware operators between 2008 and 2015, reports TechRadar
.
During the seven-year period, Grichishkin helped malware operators evade law enforcement
through tracking sites for blacklisting malicious technical infrastructure, purchasing new infrastructure, and using the new infrastructure to house flagged content.
The U.S. has already sentenced Grichishkin's two co-conspirators, Aleksandr Skorodumov and Pavel Stassi, while another co-conspirator Andrei Skvortsov is poised to be given a sentence in the coming year.
"Cybercrime presents a serious and persistent threat to the United States, and these prosecutions send a clear message that 'bulletproof hosters' who purposely aid other cybercriminals are responsible, and will be held accountable, for the harms their criminal clients cause within our borders," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division.