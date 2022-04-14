Cyberattack against Hawaii undersea internet cable averted

CyberScoop reports that Honolulu-based Homeland Security Investigations agents
were able to avert a significant cyberattack against an unnamed telecommunications firm's underwater internet cable-linked servers serving Hawaii.
Immediate reporting has prompted federal agents to quickly avert the attack, which was conducted by an international hacking group.
"HSI agents
and international law enforcement partners in several countries were able to make an arrest," said the investigation.
The HSI did not specify the kind of cyberattack that was targeted at the undersea cable, as well as the location of the arrests but emphasized that the incident did not cause any damage or disruption and no longer poses an immediate threat.
Attackers behind the incident may have had access to credentials that enabled the intrusion to the telecommunications company's systems, according to John Tobon, HSI’s special agent in charge in Hawaii.
"It could have been something to just create havoc, in other words, just shut down communications, or it could have been used to target individuals in ransomware-type schemes," Tobon said.