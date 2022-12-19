Streaming video service FuboTV has been impacted by a cyberattack that interrupted its broadcast of the World Cup game between Morocco and France, SiliconAngle reports. Bandwidth constraints were not behind the intrusion, which was already notified to law enforcement and Mandiant for investigation, according to FuboTV. "Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers," said FuboTV. Major global events and holidays have been typically exploited in launching cyberattacks, said VMware Senior Cybersecurity Strategist Karen Worstell. "When it comes to popular events like the World Cup, many people around the globe are tuning in through streaming apps and services, creating a greater attack vector especially when vigilance is low, and password protection methods like multi-factor authentication are overlooked," added Worstell, who also urged incentivization for incident and response teams during the holidays to better combat elevated cybercrime levels during the season.