Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence

Shortcomings of updated US critical infrastructure defense policy evaluated

An aerial view of the Pentagon.

(Defense Department)

While the Biden administration has tweaked an Obama-era critical infrastructure defense policy to reflect the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, such an update's failure to expand the scope of critical infrastructure to include cloud computing or space systems has been regarded by experts to be a significant limitation, CyberScoop reports.

"This review is 11 years after the first PPD-21 — to argue and to think that there's been no changes across those sectors in 11 years… that's disappointing," said Foundation for Defending Democracy's Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation Director Annie Fixler.

While Fixler and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency National Risk Management Center Director Bob Kolasky praised the official designation of CISA as the national coordinator of cybersecurity under the directive, the agency was noted by Fixler to still be limited in its operations by Congress. Moreover, implementation of the directive could also prove to be challenging amid the upcoming polls, she added.

Related

Details on 2021 Chemonics hack remain scant

International development firm Chemonics, which mainly caters to the United States Agency of International Development, has not yet provided more extensive information regarding a cyberattack that compromised more than 6,000 individuals initially reported in July 2021, reports FedScoop.

Media, think tank, service spoofing conducted in APT42 cyberespionage operations

Iranian state-backed hacking operation APT42 — also known as Mint Sandstorm, Mint Phosphorous, Charming Kitten, and TA453 — has spoofed major news organizations, including The Washington Post, think tanks, such as the McCain Institute, and internet services, such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, as part of cyberespionage campaigns against journalists and human rights activists, reports CyberScoop.

Feds warn of new Kimsuky phishing attack techniques

The U.S. State Department, National Security Agency, and the FBI have issued a joint advisory warning organizations across the country, especially educational entities, non-profits, and think tanks, regarding the increasingly advanced phishing techniques leveraged by North Korean state-backed hacking group Kimsuky, also known as APT43, Emerald Sleet, and Velvet Chollima, Nextgov reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.