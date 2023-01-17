North Korean state-sponsored hacking group Lazarus has transferred nearly 41,000 ETH equivalent to $63.5 million stolen from last year's Harmony Bridge hack over Railgun during the weekend, CoinDesk reports. Such stolen funds have been deposited in three different exchanges, said cryptocurrency sleuth ZachXBT in a tweet. More than 350 addresses have been associated with the transfer, with Binance founder Changpeng Zhao noting that the stolen funds have been placed in the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange. Such transfers have been blocked by Huobi, resulting in the recovery of more than 124 bitcoin, according to Zhao. The Harmony Bridge had $100 million in cryptocurrency assets, including ether, tether, and wrapped bitcoin, exfiltrated by the Lazarus Group on June 24. Lazarus has also been associated with the Ronin Bridge hack in March, which resulted in the theft of $635 million, making it the biggest hack so far in decentralized finance history.