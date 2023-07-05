Windows systems are being targeted by the new Meduza Stealer malware with comprehensive data exfiltration capabilities and a sophisticated design that enables evasion of security software detection, The Hacker News
reports.
Data from 95 web browsers, 76 cryptocurrency wallets, and 19 password manager apps, as well as Discord, Steam, and system metadata, miner-related Windows Registry entries, and installed games could be stolen by Meduza Stealer, which terminates execution in the event of a failed connection to the attacker's server or in systems located in excluded countries, according to a report from Uptycs. Threat actors looking to leverage the info stealer
could do so on a subscription basis and later access stolen data through a web panel.
"This feature allows subscribers to download or delete the stolen data directly from the web page, granting them an unprecedented level of control over their ill-gotten information. This in-depth feature set showcases the sophisticated nature of the Meduza Stealer and the lengths its creators are willing to go to ensure its success," said researchers.