CyberScoop reports that the U.S., along with law enforcement officials in the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K., disrupted the Russian botnet dubbed "RSOCKS," which was found to be composed of millions of compromised internet-connected devices, just weeks after the FluBot botnet had been dismantled in a separate international law enforcement operation. The FBI has been looking into RSOCKS for nearly six years, with investigators discovering that the botnet's clients had been redirected to The Constant Company or "Vultr," a hosting firm in Florida, for botnet service access. Numerous San Diego-based companies including an electronics manufacturer, university, television studio, hotel, and home businesses as well as individuals, had hacked devices used by the botnet, an unsealed search warrant revealed. "In September 2020, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced the FBIs new strategy for countering cyber threats. The strategy focuses on imposing risk and consequences on cyber adversaries through the FBIs unique authorities, world-class capabilities, and enduring partnerships," said the U.S. Justice Department in a statement.