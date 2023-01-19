Major darknet marketplace Solaris, which is believed to be affiliated with pro-Russian hacktivist group Killnet, had its Tor site compromised by its competitor Kraken, reports BleepingComputer. Several significant Solaris code vulnerabilities have been exploited to facilitate the takeover of the marketplace's infrastructure, GitLab repository, and project sources, according to Kraken, which noted that it was able to conduct clear text password and key theft in Solaris' servers, as well as disable its Bitcoin server in three days. "The project has several huge bugs in the code, which to this day remain relevant, you can turn over and over again. Also, storing passwords and keys from your servers in clear text is an even bigger mistake, the lot of schoolchildren from the 5th desk," said Kraken in a note. Kraken's claims have not yet been validated by the Solaris core team or Killnet, but such an attack is believed to be due to market interests and not political as Kraken has also expressed support for Russia.