Cybersecurity automation platform Anvilogic has landed $25 million in a Series B funding round, which will be allocated toward developing new features, as well as expanding its partner ecosystem and go-to-market efforts, SiliconAngle reports. Anvilogic touts that its platform does not only automate manual tasks for security operation centers but also assesses their collected data to set possible operational improvements. Pre-packaged threat detection algorithms are also being allowed by the platform, which could help SOC teams automatically identify cyberattack techniques implemented in certain hacking attempts. Moreover, an accompanying machine learning tool helps organizations decide on the algorithms they should initially launch. "Security analysts are up against more than just an abundance of alerts. They are constantly behind when it comes to developing high-efficacy detections which are hard not only because of the ever-increasing complexity of attacks but also because of the skills required to program and implement correlated detection algorithms," said Anvilogic founder and CEO Karthik Kanan.