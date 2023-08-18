Investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights revealed that the ransomware attack against the City of Dallas in May
has impacted 30,253 individuals, a week after the city sent notifications disclosing the compromise of sensitive personal data, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, and clinical and claims information, according to WFAA-TV
.
Network restoration efforts in Dallas have been nearly completed, said city officials. Moreover, $8.6 million has been approved by the Dallas City Council to address breach-related services.
However, concerns regarding the city's lacking transparency regarding the incident have been raised by Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata.
"The city should have taken proactive steps in the very beginning, rather than having to be pushed for it. We advocated years ago to separate our databases from the city to prevent this from happening. And that was not done. So, hopefully the city realizes that there are some city services and those critical infrastructures that have to maintain service availability," said Mata.