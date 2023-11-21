Privacy, Breach

Data breach at Idaho National Laboratory claimed by SiegedSec

Idaho National Laboratory had its Oracle Human Capital Management servers for its human resources apps compromised by the SiegedSec hacking operation, which claimed to have accessed "hundreds of thousands of user, employee, and citizen data," CyberScoop reports. SiegedSec has already leaked a sample of the stolen information, which included Social Security numbers, bank account and routing numbers, health care details, marital status, and account types, with termination listings, SSNs of the laboratory's current employees, and other information from current, former, and retired employees shared observed in separate files. Moreover, data shown by SiegedSec were as recent as Oct. 31 and included additional information categories not found in the sample suggesting more extensive data theft than claimed. Meanwhile, INL has already sought to bolster employee data protections following the incident, according to spokesperson Lori McNamara. Such an intrusion comes after the Argonne, Brookhaven, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories were targeted by Russian cyberattacks earlier this year.

Privacy
Morgan Stanley settles data breach for $6.5M

SecurityWeek reports that Morgan Stanley has been imposed a $6.5 million fine for its failure to properly remove unencrypted data from decommissioned devices that may have exposed millions of customers' sensitive information.

Ransomware
Third-party breaches compromise Canadian government employee data

Canada had information from an undisclosed number of current and former government employees, including those in the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, exposed following data breaches impacting its contractors Brookfield Global Relocation Services and SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Services, according to SecurityAffairs.

