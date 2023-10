NATO has begun looking into the SiegedSec hacktivist group 's claims of compromising its computer systems, CyberScoop reports. Nearly 3,000 documents exceeding 9 GB of data were allegedly stolen from the NATO Lessons Learned Portal, the NATO Standardization Office, the Joint Advanced Distributed Learning platform, the Communities of Interest Cooperation Portal, and the Logistics Network Portal, said the hacktivist group on its Telegram channel on Saturday. "NATO cyber experts are actively addressing incidents affecting some unclassified NATO websites. Additional cyber security measures have been put in place. There has been no impact on NATO missions, operations, and military deployments," said a NATO official. Such claims come after NATO had nearly 700 files from its Community of Interest Cooperation Portal exposed by SiegedSec in July. NATO has yet to provide more information regarding its investigation into the July hacking incident. Intrusions against NATO countries were previously noted by SiegedSec to have been conducted in retaliation for their human rights attacks.