NATO officials have disclosed that an investigation into the SiegedSec hacking group's claims of exfiltrating more than 700 documents from its Communities of Interest Communication Portal is underway, CyberScoop reports.
"We face malicious cyber activity on a daily basis and NATO and Allies are responding to this reality, including by strengthening our ability to detect, prevent and respond to such activities," said a NATO official.
While details regarding the compromise are lacking, SiegedSec posted a link to the stolen files, which include agency personnel details and software information dated from several years back to as recent as this month, on its Telegram channel.
Such an attack was also conducted not due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but as retaliation to NATO's "attacks on human rights," according to SiegedSec.
"Over the last few months, there have been claims by multiple groups of NATO leaks but the screenshots theyve provided look legitimate. Full names, photos and home addresses were included in the leaked data which poses a direct threat to those NATO personnel," said KnowBe4 Senior Vice President of Cyber Operations Rosa Smothers.
BleepingComputer reports that North Korean state-sponsored hacking operation Lazarus Group has been blamed by Estonian cryptocurrency payment service provider CoinsPaid to be behind a $37.2 million cryptocurrency heist on July 22.
The U.S. Department of Justice, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Federal Trade Commission have been urged by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to look into the negligence of Microsoft in the recent Chinese state-sponsored hacking of the email accounts of leading officials, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.