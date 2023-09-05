More than 1 million customers of Topgolf Callaway Brands had their information compromised following a data breach impacting the golf equipment manufacturer and seller's e-commerce websites that commenced on Aug. 1, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. TopGolf Callaway said that users of its Callaway, Ogio, Odyssey, and/or Callaway Golf Preowned sites had their names, phone numbers, mailing and email addresses, and order histories, as well as account passwords and security question answers exposed in the incident. However, attackers were not able to compromise Social Security numbers and payment card numbers, noted Topgolf Callaway, which has already implemented a password reset following the incident. No further details regarding the nature of the breach have been provided but Topgolf Callaway said that several measures have been added to its data security process in the aftermath of the intrusion, including the implementation of more data security layers and collaboration with third-party security experts.