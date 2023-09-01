Multinational fast fashion retailer Forever 21 disclosed that data from 539,207 individuals had been compromised in a three-month breach that began in January, TechCrunch reports. Attackers infiltrated Forever 21's systems and exfiltrated customers' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and bank account numbers. Moreover, both current and former employees also had their health plan details accessed in addition to personally identifiable information, according to the notice filed with the Maine Attorney General's Office. "Forever 21 has taken steps to help assure that the unauthorized third party no longer has access to the data," said the company, which has neither provided more details regarding the incident nor the measures it implemented to prevent further compromise. Such an incident comes after the fast fashion retailer experienced a major data breach six years ago that involved widespread credit card number theft from its store point-of-sale machines.