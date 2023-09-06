Global Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP Semiconductors has disclosed the compromise of customer information following a data breach in July, TechCrunch reports. Attackers were able to infiltrate NXP's online portal and exfiltrate personal information from individuals with NXP accounts, including full names, business and mobile phone numbers, postal and email addresses, company names, and job titles and descriptions, as well as their communication preferences, said NXP spokesperson Andrea Lempart in a statement. No further details regarding the number of individuals whose data had been compromised were provided, with the chipmaker also not detailing why victims have only been recently notified even though the attack was discovered three days after the intrusion occurred on July 11. Online account users should be wary of unsolicited messages seeking personal data, said NXP, which was most recently reported to have been the provider of chips used by the Delhi Metro's smart card system found to have a vulnerability that could be exploited to enable free travel.