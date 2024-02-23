Data breach sweeps New Jersey drug rehabilitation centers

Several Maryville drug rehabilitation centers across New Jersey have been impacted by a data breach following a cyberattack in August, reports NJ.com.
Attackers leveraging a compromised corporate email account were able to infiltrate Maryville's systems around Aug. 22 and secure access to sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, financial account details, and health insurance data, said Maryville in a statement. Maryville added that the investigation into the incident, which concluded earlier this month, did not show any evidence suggesting misuse of the compromised data. Following the breach, Maryville has expressed commitment to bolster customer data security and privacy through continuous examination of its internal controls and security practices. Meanwhile, individuals whose information may have been affected by the incident are being given credit monitoring services and other information to better protect themselves against potential fraud, according to Maryville Chief Development Officer Bill Crowe.
