Year-old Pentagon breach only disclosed now

The U.S. Department of Defense has begun informing current and former employees, partners, and job applicants regarding the potential exposure of their personally identifiable information stemming from a service provider's inadvertent leak of several emails between Feb. 3 and Feb. 20, 2023, reports DefenseScoop. No further information regarding the erring vendor or the number of individuals impacted by the data breach has been provided but the Pentagon has emphasized that the affected server has been remediated and that there has been no evidence indicating the misuse of the exposed information. Moreover, additional steps have already been conducted by the Defense Intelligence Agency and the service provider to prevent similar incidents in the future. "This incident involved multiple department organizations. Each organization reviewed the affected information to determine whether their personal data was part of the exposure. Following this analysis, a small portion of data from multiple organizations required a secondary review for validation of identities of affected individuals and contact information," said a spokesperson for the Defense Department.