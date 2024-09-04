Breach, Ransomware, Data Security

Data exfiltrated in Halliburton attack

Share
Halliburton ground sign at the entrance to their headquarters in Houston. Halliburton Company is an American oil field service company.

(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that Halliburton has confirmed data access and exfiltration a week after being impacted by a cyberattack by the RansomHub ransomware operation.

Additional investigation is still being conducted to determine the "nature and scope" of the data compromise, said the major U.S. global oil field services firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also noted ongoing work to restore its public-facing systems, most of which continue to be offline. Such a development comes after the emergence of a ransom note from RansomHub said to be related to the incident although Halliburton has not yet been added to the ransomware gang's leak site. Over 210 organizations have already been compromised by RansomHub since its emergence in February, according to a joint advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and the FBI.

Related

Over 390M impacted by Russian social network breach

Included in the leaked 27.6 GB archive belonging to VK — which was co-founded by recently arrested Telegram CEO Pavel Durov before being relinquished to Russian state-owned firms in December 2021 — were individuals' names, sex, ID numbers, profile pictures, and location information.

Data breach hits CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services

Infiltration of certain CBIZ databases through the exploitation of a web page vulnerability enabled the theft of individuals' names, birth/death dates, Social Security numbers, contact details, retiree health information, and welfare plan details between June 2 and June 21.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.