Data exposure confirmed by Anthropic

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic disclosed that data from a "subset" of its customers has been exposed following its contractor's mistaken delivery of a file to a third party, according to VentureBeat. Information in the inadvertently leaked document included Anthropic customers' account names and accounts receivable details by the end of last year, said Anthropic, which emphasized that no sensitive data was exposed as a result of the incident. "Based on our investigation to date, the contractor's actions were an isolated error that didn't arise from or result in any of our systems being breached. We also aren't aware of any malicious behavior arising out of this disclosure," Anthropic added. Organizations that availed Anthropic's Claude large language models and chatbots have been urged by the firm to be vigilant of suspicious notifications from the company, including payment and credential requests, as well as adhere to their respective accounting controls following the incident.