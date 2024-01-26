Interest in generative AI, cloud surges

Generative artificial intelligence and cloud topics have gained significantly more interest among program developers during the past year, reports SiliconAngle. Topics concerning generative AI and generative pretrained transformer models have risen 3,600% between 2022 and 2023, with natural language processing being the most popular AI topic, according to an O'Reilly Media report. On the other hand, cloud native increased 175% year-over-year to become the most widely consumed cloud-related topic. Increased interest was also observed across nearly all security-related topics during the same period, with network security and governance being the two most popular topics. More program developers have also been exploring to strengthen their soft skills during the past year. "Generative AI will change this industry in important ways. Programmers won't become obsolete, but programming as we know it might. Programming will have more to do with understanding problems and designing good solutions than specifying, step-by-step, what a computer needs to do," said the report.