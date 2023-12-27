Data Security, Privacy

Data from over 400 e-commerce sellers leveraged in digital skimming attacks

Europol reported that digital skimming attacks have been deployed by threat actors using data stolen from 443 online merchants, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Impacted websites have already been notified regarding the intrusions. "Digital skimming attacks can go undetected for a long time. Payment or credit card information stolen as a result of these criminal acts is often offered for sale on illicit marketplaces on the darknet," said Europol, which worked with the U.S., Greece, Colombia, and 14 other countries, as well as the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity and cybersecurity firms Sansec and Group-IB as part of the operation. Meanwhile, North America- and Europe-based financial entities are expected to account for most of the stolen payment cards used in attacks next year, according to a Recorded Future report. "In 2024, fraudsters will likely combine sophisticated technical solutions, nuanced workflows, and social engineering tactics to bypass rules-based fraud detection," said the report.

Related

Data exfiltrated from Rhode Island prison

Nearly 2,000 inmates, staff, and vendors at Rhode Island-based Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility had their personal information compromised following a malware attack against its systems last month, SecurityWeek reports.

Alleged data breach probed by Ubisoft

Major video game publishing firm Ubisoft has disclosed that it has begun investigating an alleged security breach of its systems following claims of attempted data theft in vx-underground, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Using Centralized Data Security Management to Turn Cybersecurity into a Team Sport

    On-Demand Event

  • Cybercast
    SaaS data backups: Automated resilience & recovery in the cloud

    On-Demand Event

  • Cybercast
    Playing network traffic cop in multi-cloud environments: A guide to detecting & restricting lateral movement

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.