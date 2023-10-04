Data security posture management vendors join Cohesity’s Data Security Alliance

SiliconAngle reports that major data security posture management vendors Cyera, Sentra, Normalize, Securiti, and Dig Security have become part of Cohesity's expanded Data Security Alliance, which initially included Mandiant, Palo Alto Networks, Okta, CrowdStrike, Tenable, Cisco, and other security firms upon its introduction in November. The inclusion of DSPMs in the alliance would enable not only increased awareness of sensitive data locations but also of individuals who can access the data and how the data is being utilized in a bid to improve security and privacy risk mitigation efforts, according to Cohesity, which also touted immediate data workload discovery and security evaluations with the alliance. "As organizations rapidly move to the public cloud, their data risk and exposure increases in lockstep. We look forward to continuing our partnership with leading DSPM vendors to help our joint customers rapidly identify and protect their most sensitive and business-critical data," said Cohesity Group Vice President of Product Elad Horn.