More than 123,500 individuals had their personal data compromised following a data breach in the City of Tucson, Arizona, reports SecurityWeek.

Initially discovered at the end of May, the incident involved threat actors leveraging compromised network account credentials to enable access to files containing personal information, including individuals' names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and state identification numbers, said city officials in a data breach notice posted on its website. Officials emphasized that there has been no indication of any misuse of the exposed data. While the breach has already been contained and remediated immediately after its identification, the City of Tucson has noted that additional cybersecurity measures will be implemented to bolster its network's defenses against cybersecurity threats. Moreover, free credit monitoring services and identity theft and fraud guidance will be provided to people impacted by the attack, which have been notified by city officials since September 23.