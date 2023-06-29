The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has disclosed that nearly 61,000 trademark applicants had their private domicile addresses exposed in public records from February 2020 to March 2023 as a result of an issue in one of its APIs, according to TechCrunch.
Discovery of the inadvertent data leak, which has impacted nearly 3% of trademark filers over the three-year period, has prompted the immediate blocking of access to all of the agency's non-critical APIs, as well as the takedown of bulk data products, said the UPSTO, which noted that the issue has been addressed on April 1. "As indicated in our notice to impacted filers, while domicile addresses are required under trademark law, we took the voluntary step of masking this information in 2020 as part of our efforts to secure the data that the public accesses directly and frequently. We regrettably failed to locate some of the more technical exit points and properly mask the data exported from those points," said USPTO spokesperson Paul Fucito.
California's Sweetwater Union High School District has confirmed that its computer network had been compromised in February, resulting in the theft of data from its students and their families, as well as current and former employees and their dependents.
Separate health data breaches have been disclosed by Oregon-based digital health firm Kannact, Massachusetts-based mental health and addiction treatment center New Horizons Medical, and Philadelphia-based orthopedic clinic Vincera Institute, HealthITSecurity reports.
Multinational food company Mondelez International has disclosed the compromise of personal information from 51,110 current and former employees following a data breach at one of its legal services providers, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, according to The Register.