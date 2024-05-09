University System Georgia confirms MOVEit hack impacted 800K

University System of Georgia, which manages the state's higher education institutions, disclosed that 800,000 individuals across the state had their information compromised in late May as a result of the widespread MOVEit file transfer system hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, The Register reports.

Infiltration of USG's systems may have facilitated the exfiltration of individuals' birthdates, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and federal income tax files with tax ID numbers, which may be leaked by LockBit on its website, said Georgia's higher education government agency in a breach notification letter filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

"MOVEit Transfer software operating at USG was immediately blocked upon detection of the breach on May 31, 2023, and has now been fully updated and secured in accordance with guidance from Progress Software and CISA. After updating and securing the system, USG immediately began a lengthy investigation to determine which individuals may have been impacted by the incident," said USG.

More than 2,700 organizations have already reported being compromised by the MOVEit hack, impacting almost 95 million people so far, according to Emsisoft.