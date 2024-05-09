Data Security, Incident Response, Privacy

University System Georgia confirms MOVEit hack impacted 800K

Cloud technology and Data storage concept, Concept of Exchange information and data with internet cloud technology. FTP(File Transfer Protocol) files receiver.

(Adobe Stock)

University System of Georgia, which manages the state's higher education institutions, disclosed that 800,000 individuals across the state had their information compromised in late May as a result of the widespread MOVEit file transfer system hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, The Register reports.

Infiltration of USG's systems may have facilitated the exfiltration of individuals' birthdates, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and federal income tax files with tax ID numbers, which may be leaked by LockBit on its website, said Georgia's higher education government agency in a breach notification letter filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

"MOVEit Transfer software operating at USG was immediately blocked upon detection of the breach on May 31, 2023, and has now been fully updated and secured in accordance with guidance from Progress Software and CISA. After updating and securing the system, USG immediately began a lengthy investigation to determine which individuals may have been impacted by the incident," said USG.

More than 2,700 organizations have already reported being compromised by the MOVEit hack, impacting almost 95 million people so far, according to Emsisoft.

Related

Nearly 150K impacted by Kansas court system hack

The Kansas Office of Judicial Administration disclosed that almost 150,000 individuals had their data potentially compromised following the ransomware attack against the state's court system that prompted a months-long disruption of the state's case management system, reports StateScoop.

Data breach confirmed by DocGo

BleepingComputer reports that mobile health, ambulance, and remote monitoring service provider DocGo had its patients' data compromised after a cyberattack against its IT systems, which were immediately taken down following the discovery of the incident.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.