DDoS attacks spike in first quarter

Fifty percent more distributed denial-of-service attacks have been launched by threat actors during the first quarter of 2024 over the same period last year, with thwarted DDoS attacks increasing by 93% year-over-year, SiliconAngle reports.

Nearly 54% of all DDoS attacks during the first three months of 2024 were DNS-based intrusions, which recorded an 80% year-over-year increase, while an incident involving a Mirai variant reaching 2 terabits per second targeted at an Asian hosting firm was the largest DDoS attack so far this year, according to a report from Cloudflare.

Meanwhile, the U.S., China, Canada, Vietnam, and Indonesia were the countries most targeted by DDoS attacks but Sweden experienced the highest jump in DDoS attack prevalence following its NATO membership.

Intrusions were also most targeted at the gambling and gaming industry, said the report, which also noted the mounting challenges in addressing attacks with 40% of HTTP DDoS intrusions exceeding 10 minutes and another 30% exceeding an hour.