U.S. government, critical infrastructure, national security, and defense organizations have been warned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, and the FBI regarding the significant cybersecurity threat of deepfake technology, which has been increasingly used in information and propaganda operations amid artificial intelligence and machine learning breakthroughs, SecurityWeek reports. Aside from creating video and audio content spoofing corporate executives to facilitate stock price manipulation, threat actors could also leverage deepfakes to conduct social engineering attacks and compromise sensitive data, said the agencies in a new report, which detailed real-world attacks exploiting deepfakes in May. While several initiatives have been launched to combat deepfakes, organizations have been urged by the agencies to not only adopt deepfake identification technologies and better protect the data of attractive targets but also establish incident response plans in the event of a compromise, perform tabletop exercises, strengthen employee training on determining deepfakes, and communicate with government officials.