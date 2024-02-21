Defense Department moving to evaluate RF-enabled cyberattacks

With the U.S. Department of Defense facing an increasing prevalence of emerging threats, the agency's Office of the Director, Operational Test & Evaluation has been working to strengthen evaluations of radio frequency-enabled cyberattacks during the past year, reports DefenseScoop.
Such efforts involved the DOT&E's cyber assessment program collaborating with the Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapon Systems of the U.S. Air Force in exhibiting the possible impact of RF-enabled cyberattacks, as well as developing techniques that could avert such risks, according to Defense Department spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen.
"As we look to expand both the capabilities of DoD's cyber red teams to conduct such attacks, as well as the number of exercises involved, additional personnel with expertise in how DoD combat systems use RF technologies to accomplish critical missions will be critical. People that understand vulnerabilities associated with RF technologies, and how those technologies work with DoD's internet protocol-based systems and networks will also be essential," Jurgensen added.
