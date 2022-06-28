Google Threat Analysis Group researchers disclosed that Android and iOS device users in Italy and Kazakhstan have been targeted by Italian spyware company RCS Labs, which has partnered with internet service providers to spread malicious apps, reports CyberScoop. RCS Labs also sent fraudulent warning messages to allow access to a messaging app to facilitate spyware installation without ISP involvement, according to the report. "Our findings underscore the extent to which commercial surveillance vendors have proliferated capabilities historically only used by governments with the technical expertise to develop and operationalize exploits. This makes the Internet less safe and threatens the trust on which users depend," wrote Google TAG researchers Clement Lecigne and Benoit Sevens. The findings come a week after Lookout reported about spyware activity infecting Android devices in Kazakhstan with the Hermit malware, which has been attributed to RCS Labs and telecommunications firm Tykelab Srl that has been suspected as a front for malicious operations.