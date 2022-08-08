Forty-five percent of organizations surveyed by Verizon said they experienced mobile-related security incidents this year, which was 22% higher than last year, TechRepublic reports. Moreover, 73% and 42% of organizations hit by mobile security events reported experiencing a "major" impact and lasting repercussions, respectively, compared with less than 50% and only 28% that said the same last year, the survey showed. Network threats were cited by 52% of mobile-related breach victims as a factor behind attacks, while 62% and nearly 90% were unconcerned regarding home network security and did not know proper Wi-Fi security, respectively. The report also showed that the human element was a crucial element in most mobile breaches but more respondents noted that cybercriminals have become less interested in targeting mobile devices this year than last year. "Mobile has historically been overlooked by information security teams, largely because these modern devices are perceived to be inherently safe and protected from legacy threats. But the reality is that mobile devices are always on, always connected, and always vulnerable to risk," said Jamf Vice President of Portfolio Strategy Michael Covington.