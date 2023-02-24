Windows and Android devices are being targeted by malware distributed through fraudulent apps impersonating OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, BleepingComputer reports. Threat actors have been leveraging the "chat-gpt-pc[.]online" domain promising a download of a free ChatGPT Windows desktop client, to distribute the Redline information-stealing malware, according to security researcher Dominic Alvieri, who also identified several phony ChatGPT apps in Google Play and other Android app stores. Meanwhile, a report from Cyble showed that the domain identified by Alvieri also prompted Lumma stealer malware delivery. Attackers have also used the "chatgpt-go[.]online" domain to facilitate Aurora stealer and clipboard content-stealer malware deployment, while mysterious malware is being distributed via the "openai-pc-pro[.]online" domain. On the other hand, more than 50 fake ChatGPT applications have been discovered by Cyble, including the SMS billing fraud app "chatGPT1," and the Spynote malware-laced "AI Photo." Users have been advised that ChatGPT could only be accessed at 'chat.openai.com' and does not have any desktop or mobile apps yet.