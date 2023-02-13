Russian threat actors were noted by Check Point Research to have been attempting to bypass ChatGPT's geo-regional restrictions to leverage OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot for malicious cyber activity, reports ZDNET. ChatGPT currently has application programming interface restrictions barring inbound requests from Russia and the attempted targeting of the platform's code indicates interest in the technology among good and malicious actors, said Check Point Field Chief Information Security Officer Pete Nicoletti, who also noted that ChatGPT has already been attempted to be exploited with a prompt that bypassed the technology's protections against hate speech. Moreover, while no zero-day exploits have emerged for ChatGPT, threat actors are most likely to use sophisticated phishing attacks as the attack vector. "It will be highly targeted to you, because they already have your bank data, but now they can craft much more specific language to make it relevant to you, and to each victim," added Nicoletti.