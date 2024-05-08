Proactive cybersecurity emphasized by new Vermont CISO

Mounting cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure has prompted new Vermont Chief Information Security Officer John Toney to focus on proactive cybersecurity measures, including the use of the Shodan tool to determine vulnerabilities impacting the state's water systems, according to StateScoop.

As leader of the state's cybersecurity, Toney has also been looking to reduce redundancies within the state's technology stack by consolidating systems while ensuring adherence to Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency security standards.

"My first priority is working on some of these compliance issues to make sure that we’re accountable to the government's and that we have the controls in place. What I want to spend more time on is security program building so my team can get back to security work rather than answering questionnaires and working with a client," said Toney, who has also been adapting to the prolonged procurement process of the state.