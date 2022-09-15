Open source software utilization has been scaled back by nearly 40% of industry professionals due to security concerns, with more than 50% reducing open source usage following the emergence of the widespread Log4j vulnerability, The Register reports. Security flaws have been regarded as the biggest threat to open source, with security risks cited by those not using open source software as the main reason behind their non-implementation of the technology, an Anaconda study showed. Inadequate awareness, organizational IT governance confidence, and open-source insecurity have also been cited as key reasons why open source has not been embraced by their organizations. The findings also showed 90% of professionals being concerned about talent shortfall, with talent recruitment and retention the biggest worry among 64% of respondents. "Organizations should bolster the tools and resources available for continued learning, and academic institutions should fill in the skills gaps for students and turn them into strengths as they prepare to enter the workforce," said Anaconda Senior Vice President of Operations Jessica Reeves.