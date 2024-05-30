Discord facing deluge of malicious links

Hackread reports that major instant messaging and VoIP social platform Discord has been infiltrated with more than 50,000 malicious links during the last six months, most of which were for malware and phishing attacks.

Most of the malicious links in Discord have been aimed at U.S.-based users, while individuals based in France, Romania, Germany, and the UK were also common targets, a report from Bitdefender revealed. Further analysis showed the prevalence of phishing attacks involving fraudulent Discord Nitro lures.

The findings come more than a year after Discord had been leveraged by threat actors to facilitate PureCrypter malware attacks against organizations across North America and the Asia-Pacific, as well as nearly two years after both Discord and Telegram were infiltrated with bots facilitating login credential and financial information compromise. Discord users have been urged to not only be vigilant of free software offers but also adopt antivirus software and two-factor authentication to mitigate threats.