New York-based nonprofit health providers Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center have reported persistent challenges in restoring systems disrupted by cyberattacks earlier this month claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, which has warned leaking the data should the hospitals fail to pay the demanded ransom by Sept. 19, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While phone systems were promptly recovered, other systems remain offline, said the hospitals, which noted that only appointments related to wound care, dialysis, and cancer treatment are being received while all others have been rescheduled.

"We continue to take every step necessary to protect privacy and security and maintain as many of our services as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the hospitals noted.

Such attacks follow a string of LockBit intrusions against healthcare organizations over the past year, with Siemens Healthineers subsidiary Varian Medical Systems being the group's most recent victim.