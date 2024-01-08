Dutch firms, sites targeted by Sea Turtle cyberespionage campaign

Turkey-linked advanced persistent threat group Sea Turtle, also known as Teal Kurma, Cosmic Wolf, and Marbled Dust, has deployed island-hopping and supply chain attacks against the Netherlands' telecommunications firms, internet services providers, IT service providers, and media organizations, as well as Kurdish websites, as part of its cyberespionage operations, according to Security Affairs.
Aside from utilizing the SnappyTCP reverse TCP shell in a bid to breach systems on Linux and Unix, attackers also targeted cPanel accounts and leveraged SSH to facilitate initial systems compromise and eventually exfiltrate personal data to perform surveillance on possible political dissents and minorities, a report from Hunt & Hackett showed.
"This appears to be consistent with claims from U.S. officials in 2020 about hacker groups acting in Turkeys interest, focusing on the identities and locations of the victims, which included governments of countries that are geopolitically significant to Turkey," researchers from Hunt & Hackett said.
At least $600 million worth of cryptocurrency was stolen by North Korean state-sponsored threat operations in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of all exfiltrated cryptocurrency assets last year, The Hacker News reports.
BleepingComputer reports that internet-exposed Apache RocketMQ servers vulnerable to the critical remote code execution flaws, tracked as CVE-2023-33246 and CVE-2023-37582 the latter of which stemmed from the incomplete fix of the former were discovered by The ShadowServer Foundation to have been scanned by hundreds of hosts around the world daily for attempted exploitation.
