Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence, Security Staff Acquisition & Development

Eastern European energy, defense firms subjected to updated MATA attacks

Organizations in the oil and gas and defense industries across Eastern Europe have been targeted by spear-phishing attacks leveraging a new iteration of the MATA backdoor framework from August 2022 to May 2023, according to BleepingComputer. Threat actors using the backdoor framework, which has executables exploiting the CVE-2021-26411 vulnerability were able to infiltrate the financial software servers of their target's subsidiaries to later facilitate complete corporate network access, a report from Kaspersky showed. Endpoint protection and compliance-checking security solutions were then targeted by attackers to enable malware distribution, said researchers. Further examination revealed three new MATA malware versions used in the attack, the latest of which features connectivity controls, implant management functionality, and information retrieval capability. Such malware was also found to support commands for network reconnaissance, file management, and remote shell execution, among others. Despite being previously linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group, evidence attributing the new MATA attacks to a specific threat operation remains lacking, researchers noted.

Related

Identity
Immediate patching of Weintek HMI flaws recommended

SecurityWeek reports that organizations across the U.S. have been alerted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding three critical and high-severity Weintek cMT human-machine interface vulnerabilities, which should be immediately remediated.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    The Latest Cybercriminal TTPs: How Public-Sector Defenders Can Stay Ahead

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.