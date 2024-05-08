Economic, societal complexity fuels cybersecurity threats, says ONCD

CyberScoop reports that cybersecurity threats faced by the U.S. last year were fueled by rapid growth in economic and societal complexity stemming from increasing technological advancements and interconnectivity, as well as mounting competition with nation-state adversaries.

Such factors were evident in the mounting prevalence and costs of ransomware attacks, as well as the increasing commercial spyware market, a report from the Office of the National Cyber Director revealed. Other risks faced by the U.S. included more aggressive state-sponsored attacks against critical infrastructure, greater third-party provider dependence, and increased artificial intelligence tool sophistication, according to the report, which also noted progress on the implementation of the Biden administration's national cybersecurity strategy.

"We are in the midst of a fundamental transformation in our nation's cybersecurity. We have made progress in realizing an affirmative vision for a safe, prosperous, and equitable digital future, but the threats we face remain daunting," said National Cyber Director Harry Coker.