Election-targeted cyberattacks expected by US, Russia

Both the U.S. and Russia are expecting cyberattacks aimed at disrupting their respective elections this year, according to SecurityWeek.

Despite technological challenges and Western sanctions, Russia is poised to bolster its influence operations targeted at U.S. voters and continue attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure aided by increasingly robust relations with China, North Korea, and Iran, a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed. "Russia is contemplating how US electoral outcomes in 2024 could impact Western support to Ukraine and probably will attempt to affect the elections in ways that best support its interests and goals," said the report, which also noted similar influence operations from China. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been claimed by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service to be looking to meddle in the country's presidential polls later this week with attacks against its voting systems although such claims have not been backed with evidence.