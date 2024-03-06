New tech to fuel more sophisticated, prevalent election cyber threats

More sophisticated and accelerated cyberattacks against the U.S. are being expected by FBI Director Christopher Wray in the months leading up to this year's presidential polls as threat actors increasingly leverage advanced technologies in their operations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Generative artificial intelligence has enabled not only intrusions from less sophisticated threat operations but also more advanced foreign influence threats targeting U.S. elections, said Wray in an Intelligence and National Security Alliance-sponsored event.

Wray added that such threats should prompt increased coordination between the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, and the CIA, as well as greater collaboration with election regulators, state and local governments, and private organizations. "So while the threats are moving faster and have grown more complex, I'm confident that our partnerships — across the government and the private sector — are better than ever, and that our combat-tempo response to election threats will remain as fast, well-coordinated, and skillful as ever," said Wray.