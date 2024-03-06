Official: Super Tuesday spared from cybersecurity threats

No notable cybersecurity threats and influence operations have been deployed to compromise the Super Tuesday presidential primaries as per a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

"We do believe that the American people should have confidence in the process as it's been executed today, and continues to be administered. We do ask that please give election officials the time and space to conduct the necessary processes, canvassing, and certification," said the official regarding the presidential nomination activity, which is the most significant evaluation of U.S. election infrastructure security ahead of the 2024 presidential polls. Such an assurance comes after several warnings from national security officials regarding the threat of foreign generative artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks and influence operations against the U.S. during the months leading up to the November elections.